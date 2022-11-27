Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun made Janata Bank DMD
Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun has recently joined Janata Bank Limited as Deputy Managing Director.
Earlier he served as General Manager in Industrial Credit Division of Agrani Bank Limited, said a press release.
At different stages of his career, he held important responsibilities in International Department, Treasury Department, SMAE, RCD, SFD, E&ED, PCSD, CPCRMD, Credit Committee, Amin Court Corporate Branch, Gulshan Corporate Branch, Banani Corporate Branch and Mohakhali Corporate Branch.