Dr Lutful Hasan and Dr Zeba Islam appointed as new UGC Professors

01 July, 2024, 04:15 pm
Dr Lutful Hasan and Dr Zeba Islam appointed as new UGC Professors

Former Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Professor Dr. Lutful Hasan, and Professor Dr. Zeba Islam Seraj of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Dhaka University (DU) have been appointed as 'UGC Professors 2023' by the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC).

The decision was unanimously made on Sunday during a meeting of the UGC Professorship Appointment Committee, chaired by Professor Dr. Muhammad Alamgir, Acting Chairman and Member of the Commission, reads a press release. 

The meeting was attended by UGC Members Professor Dr. Md. Sajjad Hossain, Professor Dr. Bishwajit Chanda, Professor Dr. Hasina Khan, Professor Dr. Md. Zakir Hossain, Vice-Chancellor of Noakhali University of Science and Technology Professor Dr. Didar-ul-Alam, Vice-Chancellor of Pabna University of Science and Technology Professor Dr. Hafiza Khatun, Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Professor Dr. Md. Nurul Alam, Member of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) Professor Dr. Mubina Khondker, Director of the Research Support and Publication Division of the Commission Dr. Md. Fakhrul Islam, and Additional Director Md. Shaheen Siraj.

