Dr Khandker Ataur Rahman Rifat new chief operating officer of Bengal Cement

We welcome Dr. Khandker Ataur Rahman Rifat as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bengal Cement.

In his admirable and inspiring career of 29 years in the industry, he has selflessly enriched Hyundai Cement, Cemex Cement, Meghna Group, Lafarge-Holcim Bangladesh, Aman Cement, Metrocem Group with his versatile qualities, experience, knowledge and wisdom, reads a press release.

Honourable Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries Md. Morshed Alam (MP), Vice Chairman Md. Jashim Uddin and senior officials of Bengal Group have welcomed Mr. Rifat in a grand ceremony.

Dr. Khandaker Ataur Rahman Rifat completed his Honors and Master's from University of Dhaka and obtained an MBA and then Ph.D. We believe that a person who is capable, noble and prosperous in work has become a member of the Bengal family and this will accelerate the journey of Bengal family towards its peak. Leveraging Mr. Rifat's hands-on knowledge and hands-on experience, the Bengal family will be more forward-thinking in the business world, presenting an enviable performance. We strongly believe that Mr. Rifat becoming a part of the Bengal family is an addition of excellence to this family. Through his impeccable and exemplary work ethic, the Bengal Group envisions a thriving organization. Best wishes for him from the Bengali family.

We wish Dr. Khandker Ataur Rahman Rifat a prosperous future ahead with Bengal Group.