Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza elected as fellow of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences

Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, dean of School of Health and Life Sciences and professor of Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at North South University, has been elected as a fellow of the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences (BAS).

The BAS council in its fourth meeting held on 9 April endorsed Dr Hasan as a fellow of the academy as per Article 8 of the Regulations for the Election of Fellows of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences, reads a press release.

Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza has experience in research and teaching for more than 25 years in reputed universities and institutes in Bangladesh, Japan and Singapore.

He completed his BPharm and MPharm degrees from the University of Dhaka and joined Khulna University as a lecturer in 1997. He obtained his PhD in Biological Sciences from the Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST), Japan in 2002 with a scholarship from the Japanese government (MONBUSHO).

He has published over 110 research articles in renowned peer-reviewed journals including, Science, British Medical Journal, Scientific Reports etc. His research areas and publications primarily focused on areas including molecular and developmental aspects of the eye, adult stem cell biology and engineering, pharmacology of natural products, pharmaceutical technology, neuroscience, antimicrobial resistance and public health.

He has been serving as a member of the National Research Ethics Committee since 2019. He is a member of more than 10 different professional/social bodies. He is the founding president of the Bangladesh Neuroscience Society (BNSS).