Dr Harun-or-Rashid Gold Medal introduced at Asiatic Society

Dr Harun-or-Rashid Trust Fund has been established at Bangladesh Asiatic Society for introducing gold medal after the educationist.

In this regard, an agreement was signed at the society at 3pm yesterday (11 June).

Bangladesh Asiatic Society General Secretary Dr Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan and council members were present.

Under the trust fund, gold medal will be given for writing research books and presenting research-oriented articles on Bangabandhu, the Liberation War, and political courses in the post-independence period in Bangladesh.

Noted political scientist Professor Dr Harun-or-Rashid is the current president of the Asiatic Society of Bangladesh. Earlier, he served as the vice-chancellor of National University.