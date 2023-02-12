'Dr Asma Islam Memorial Award' presented at icddr,b

The Dr Asma Islam Memorial Award was presented to an employee of icddr,b hospital on Sunday (12 February).

This award, presented annually since 2009, celebrates the dedication and hard work of employees at icddr,b and honours the memory of the late Dr Asma Islam, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

"Dr Asma Islam was more than just an employee. She was a dedicated and passionate public health professional who served icddr,b with devotion for nearly two decades since the seventies. One of Dr Asma's most notable contributions was her work on Oral Rehydration Saline (ORS) - a life-saving formula that has helped over 70 million people globally. She was a tireless advocate for improving public health, tackling various issues from Vitamin A deficiency to other pressing concerns. This award honours the memory of Dr Asma's dedication and passion for improving lives through her work in public health and is sponsored by her brother Dr Moinuddin Ahmed," reads the release.

This year's award criteria included patient care, behaviour and attitude towards patients and colleagues, equipment handling skills, and performance during diarrhoea outbreaks or periods of high patient load.

The recipient was awarded a gold medal in recognition of their achievements. Md Moniruzzaman, senior staff nurse, received the award this year for his performance back in 2022.

Additionally, seven other hospital staff were also presented with crests for their organisational performance. Momtaz Begum, nursing officer, Cathrine Costa, nursing officer, Maharab Hossain, senior staff nurse, Arjun Das Ratul, fellow nurse, Dr Mehreen Chowdhury, clinical fellow, Dr Khalid Hasan, clinical fellow, received crest for their services, and Dr Pramita Guha, clinical fellow, received crest for her academic achievement.

At the event, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, president of the Bangladesh Medical Association and presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League, attended as the chief guest. Dr Rukhsana Haider, president, Health and Nutrition Foundation, attended the event as a special guest, and icddr,b Executive Director Dr Tahmeed Ahmed chaired the event. Dr Baharul Islam, head of Hospitals, icddr,b along with other icddr,b officials, and journalists also attended the ceremony, making it a truly memorable occasion.

In his remark, Dr Mohiuddin said, "Dr Asma's work in research in Bangladesh will always be remembered. She inspired others and paved the way for future generations to continue her legacy. Young researchers should carry on her spirit, to make Bangladesh a leader in the world and bring hope and progress to all its people."

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director, icddr,b, said, "The Dr Asma Islam Memorial Award serves as a fitting tribute to the legacy of our beloved colleague Dr Asma Islam and her unwavering commitment to patient care. We are proud to honour and reward those who excelled through their hard work and dedication in the same vein. I encourage our business leaders and wealthy individuals to introduce more awards like this in Bangladesh's health sector, which will encourage health workers and greatly improve patient care."

Dr Moinuddin in his remark said, "The Dr Asma Islam Memorial Award is my way of honouring my sister's legacy and encouraging icddr,b hospital staff to provide the best care possible. I hope this award will inspire similar initiatives in other healthcare organisations so that all employees feel recognised and motivated in their vital work."

According to the media release, the Dr Asma Islam Memorial Award has been an annual tradition at icddr,b since 2009, recognising its employees' hard work and dedication in the spirit of Dr Asma Islam's legacy. Today's ceremony serves as a reminder of the importance of patient care and the positive impact that a single individual can have on so many lives.