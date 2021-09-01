Dr Ainun Nishat on the 18-year long fight of the Ganges water-sharing agreement with India

Professor Emeritus Dr Ainun Nishat has recently shared anecdotes of his illustrious journey in the Water Resources sector on the 23rd episode of Ogroj.

Dr Nishat shared his memories of the trials, tribulations, and achievements of his 18-year long strife of the Ganges water-sharing agreement with India on the show, said a press release.

In the show, Dr Ainun Nishat recalled his academic life in BUET and his career as a professor at BUET for 27 years.

He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University besides teaching at the top universities of Bangladesh.

After joining the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, he has worked on the proper distribution of water of the Ganges River between India and Bangladesh, as per the 1996 agreement and wrote several articles on the matter.

He also worked in the Jamuna Bridge and Padma Bridge construction project as a member of the expert panel.

As a representative of Bangladesh at the UN, he participated in several international conferences on climate change and published research and books on water resources and climate.

In 2017, he received an honorary fellowship from Bangla Academy for his multifaceted contribution to various sectors.

Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, applauded the unique contributions of Dr Ainun Nishat to Bangladesh.

'Ogroj', an online show by IPDC Finance Limited that host prominent personalities who have served the country in various ways since independence