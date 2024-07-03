Dr. Afroza Begum elected as President of Pediatric Nephrology Society of Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Professor Dr. Afroza Begum, Chairman of the Department of Pediatric Nephrology of  Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib  Medical University, was elected as president of the Pediatric Nephrology Society of Bangladesh (PNSB) for the 2024-2026 session. Dr. Kabir Alam was elected as General Secretary of the committee at the biannual general meeting that was held recently. 

Prof. Dr. Afroza Begum is a Pediatric Nephrologist in Dhaka. Her qualification is MBBS (DU), FCPS (Child), MD (Child Kidney), FRCP (UK), WHO Fellow (AIIMS, Delhi). She is a Chairman, Dept. of Pediatric Nephrology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital. Throughout her career, she has attended different programs, training, seminars, and symposiums both at home and abroad. She was born in Sherpur and she has two children and  Golam Awlia the ex-Managing Director of NRC bank is her husband, reads a press release. 

PNSB is the only association for pediatric nephrology health professionals in Bangladesh and its head office is in Dhaka. At present there are  94 active members within the society.   
 

