DPS STS School Dhaka’s transition to Glenrich Int’l School celebrated through GlenFest

Corporates

Press Release
06 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 03:31 pm

DPS STS School Dhaka’s transition to Glenrich Int’l School celebrated through GlenFest

Press Release
06 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 03:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

DPS STS School Dhaka has recently announced its upgradation to Glenrich International School through the remarkable event 'Glen Fest' held on Saturday, at the school's senior campus. 

With the aim of transitioning from a great regional school to an international standard school, the new Glenrich International School's Uttara campus will work towards fostering contemporary learning experiences, offering students global standard facilities and amenities to ensure high-quality education with a state-of-the-art campus, reads a press release. 

Previously DPS STS School Dhaka offered a regional education experience.  Now, it is advancing to an 'International' status through Glenrich International School's partnership with ISS (International School Services), a global organization based in the USA dedicated to enhancing international education standards. With extensive experience in all aspects of international education (including school leadership, school finances and accounting, curriculum development, teaching and learning, recruitment, procurement, change management, creativity and innovation),

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ISS is creating one of the largest global footprints in international education support working with more than 1200 international schools and thousands of educators each year. This transition from regional to international standard signifies a major milestone in DPS STS's progression towards becoming Glenrich International School, offering a global educational experience.

As part of this transformation, DPS STS School Dhaka will introduce unique programs such as Curriculum Embedded Robotics by STEMROBO, Math lab powered by Math Buddy, ABRSM (Associate Board of Royal School of Music), London curriculum with certification for Music, and French language courses in collaboration with Alliance Française. These initiatives aim to enhance students' academic journey and elevate their prospects for future university applications with internationally recognized certifications.

The announcement of this upgradation was made at the Glen Fest through a massive celebration.  Students, teachers, parents, and participants from different schools came together in this vibrant event comprising entertaining games, music, puppet and magic show, singing, dance and art competitions, and more than 40 stalls featuring a variety of local crafts, arts, books, confectionery, apparel, and delectable foods. 

With the generous support of the esteemed sponsors, including Eastern Bank Limited as the title sponsor, Southeast Bank Limited and JBS Holdings Limited as gold sponsors, and Sports World as the silver sponsor, the GLEN-FEST Uttara 2024 event achieved remarkable success, drawing active participation from all attendees.

Dr Shivananda C S, Principal of DPS STS School Dhaka, said, "The affiliation with ISS marks a new chapter in our commitment to providing a world-class education that prepares students for success in a globalized world. As we move from DPS STS to Glenrich International School, we will be dedicated to providing state-of-the-art facilities and amenities to ensure students receive a cutting-edge and world-class education. As the world evolves, so must the schools."

The new campus of Glenrich International School will be dedicated to providing state-of-the-art facilities and amenities to ensure students receive a world-class education within a cutting-edge campus environment. In addition to enhancing students' academic journey, Glenrich will so focus on providing students with a well-rounded education that not only prepares them for academic success but also equips them with practical skills and internationally recognized certifications.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

5h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

1h | Videos
Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

2h | Videos
Music is a symbol of harmony

Music is a symbol of harmony

3h | Videos
Fire hazard in electric vehicles

Fire hazard in electric vehicles

5h | Videos