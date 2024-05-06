DPS STS School Dhaka’s transition to Glenrich Int’l School celebrated through GlenFest

DPS STS School Dhaka has recently announced its upgradation to Glenrich International School through the remarkable event 'Glen Fest' held on Saturday, at the school's senior campus.

With the aim of transitioning from a great regional school to an international standard school, the new Glenrich International School's Uttara campus will work towards fostering contemporary learning experiences, offering students global standard facilities and amenities to ensure high-quality education with a state-of-the-art campus, reads a press release.

Previously DPS STS School Dhaka offered a regional education experience. Now, it is advancing to an 'International' status through Glenrich International School's partnership with ISS (International School Services), a global organization based in the USA dedicated to enhancing international education standards. With extensive experience in all aspects of international education (including school leadership, school finances and accounting, curriculum development, teaching and learning, recruitment, procurement, change management, creativity and innovation),

ISS is creating one of the largest global footprints in international education support working with more than 1200 international schools and thousands of educators each year. This transition from regional to international standard signifies a major milestone in DPS STS's progression towards becoming Glenrich International School, offering a global educational experience.

As part of this transformation, DPS STS School Dhaka will introduce unique programs such as Curriculum Embedded Robotics by STEMROBO, Math lab powered by Math Buddy, ABRSM (Associate Board of Royal School of Music), London curriculum with certification for Music, and French language courses in collaboration with Alliance Française. These initiatives aim to enhance students' academic journey and elevate their prospects for future university applications with internationally recognized certifications.

The announcement of this upgradation was made at the Glen Fest through a massive celebration. Students, teachers, parents, and participants from different schools came together in this vibrant event comprising entertaining games, music, puppet and magic show, singing, dance and art competitions, and more than 40 stalls featuring a variety of local crafts, arts, books, confectionery, apparel, and delectable foods.

With the generous support of the esteemed sponsors, including Eastern Bank Limited as the title sponsor, Southeast Bank Limited and JBS Holdings Limited as gold sponsors, and Sports World as the silver sponsor, the GLEN-FEST Uttara 2024 event achieved remarkable success, drawing active participation from all attendees.

Dr Shivananda C S, Principal of DPS STS School Dhaka, said, "The affiliation with ISS marks a new chapter in our commitment to providing a world-class education that prepares students for success in a globalized world. As we move from DPS STS to Glenrich International School, we will be dedicated to providing state-of-the-art facilities and amenities to ensure students receive a cutting-edge and world-class education. As the world evolves, so must the schools."

The new campus of Glenrich International School will be dedicated to providing state-of-the-art facilities and amenities to ensure students receive a world-class education within a cutting-edge campus environment. In addition to enhancing students' academic journey, Glenrich will so focus on providing students with a well-rounded education that not only prepares them for academic success but also equips them with practical skills and internationally recognized certifications.

