Donations can be made to 26 organisations easily through bKash

Corporates

Press Release
11 April, 2023, 07:55 pm
11 April, 2023, 07:55 pm

Donations can be made to 26 organisations easily through bKash

Eid brings the opportunity for the well-off to stand by the underprivileged through donations including Zakat and Fitra. Over the past few years, the process of sending financial aid to various charity organisations and individuals has become easier through bKash. 

This time also, bKash users can send donations to any of the 26 organisations from the comfort of their homes. Besides, this donation platform lets bKash customers stay connected with various philanthropic activities throughout the year, reads a press release.

Currently, bKash users can donate to: Bidyanondo Foundation, Mastul Foundation, Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation, Quantum Foundation, Prothom Alo Trust, Obhizatrik Foundation, ActionAid Bangladesh, As-sunnah Foundation, Sajida Foundation, Shakti Foundation, Anjuman Mufidul Islam, BRAC, Center for Zakat Management, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh, icddr,b, National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh, Esho Sabai, Mojar School, Embassy of the State of Palestine Dhaka, Mirzapur Ex-Cadets' Association, Food For All- Khukumoni Foundation, JAAGO Foundation, Donate for Books, Human Aid Bangladesh Foundation, Tasauf Foundation and Bangladesh Liberation War Museum.

The donations from customers are collected by these social welfare organisations who are contributing to improve the living standard of the marginalised people of the society.

To donate, customers need to select the 'Donation' icon from the 'More services' section in the bKash app. Then the preferred organisation needs to be selected. The amount of donation has to be entered in the next step with the donor's name and email ID. 

If the customers want, they can keep their identity hidden by selecting 'unwilling to reveal identity' option. After tapping on 'submit' and entering the PIN number, the donation process will be completed. In the last screen, customers can see the acknowledgement receipt message.

Customers can get the opportunity to know detailed information about the organisation after selecting it. They can also contact the email mentioned at the bottom of the acknowledgement receipt screen if they are interested to know more about the expenditure of the donation. 

Apart from bKash app, customers can also donate through bKash payment gateway from the website - https://www.bkash.com/en/products-services/donation and learn details of this service.

