Domino's Pizza aims to distribute 30,000 free meals on Ramadan

Domino's Pizza Bangladesh has introduced its Ramadan campaign on Wednesday in a press conference that took place at their Gulshan 1 store in Dhaka.

The campaign aims to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan while spreading joy among the customers, reads a press release.

As a part of the campaign, Domino's Pizza has launched a limited-edition augmented reality-powered pizza box that features extraordinary art representing Dhaka's Ramadan culture and lifestyle.

There is a QR code embedded in the new pizza box. By scanning the code, customers can experience the city of Dhaka and the essence of Ramadan coming to life with the help of augmented reality technology.

With every scan, customers will also receive a gift coupon on the box, which can be redeemed to get a special surprise from Domino's Pizza. The customers can share the coupon with their loved ones to spread happiness.

The campaign goes beyond just spreading happiness among customers. To celebrate the auspicious month of giving & sharing, Domino's Pizza is hosting a unique BOGO offer - Buy One Give One!

For every delivery order placed during Ramadan, Domino's Pizza will donate a free meal to an underprivileged child in Bangladesh.

Last year, Domino's Pizza distributed a record 14,000 free meals. This year Domino's Pizza is taking it to a different level and is targeting to distribute over 30,000 meals, as confirmed by Abu Obaida Imon, the country marketing lead for Domino's Pizza in Bangladesh.

Customers can contribute to this noble cause by placing delivery orders, starting from the onset of the holy month of Ramadan till Eid-ul-Fitr.

One can easily order home delivery online on the Domino's Pizza Bangladesh app - available on Google Play Store, or order directly from the website at m.dominos.com.bd or call 16656.