Domino's Pizza aims to distribute 30,000 free meals on Ramadan

Corporates

Press Release
22 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:58 pm

Related News

Domino's Pizza aims to distribute 30,000 free meals on Ramadan

Press Release
22 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:58 pm
Domino&#039;s Pizza aims to distribute 30,000 free meals on Ramadan

Domino's Pizza Bangladesh has introduced its Ramadan campaign on Wednesday in a press conference that took place at their Gulshan 1 store in Dhaka. 

The campaign aims to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan while spreading joy among the customers, reads a press release. 

As a part of the campaign, Domino's Pizza has launched a limited-edition augmented reality-powered pizza box that features extraordinary art representing Dhaka's Ramadan culture and lifestyle. 

There is a QR code embedded in the new pizza box. By scanning the code, customers can experience the city of Dhaka and the essence of Ramadan coming to life with the help of augmented reality technology. 

With every scan, customers will also receive a gift coupon on the box, which can be redeemed to get a special surprise from Domino's Pizza. The customers can share the coupon with their loved ones to spread happiness.

The campaign goes beyond just spreading happiness among customers. To celebrate the auspicious month of giving & sharing, Domino's Pizza is hosting a unique BOGO offer - Buy One Give One! 

For every delivery order placed during Ramadan, Domino's Pizza will donate a free meal to an underprivileged child in Bangladesh.

Last year, Domino's Pizza distributed a record 14,000 free meals. This year Domino's Pizza is taking it to a different level and is targeting to distribute over 30,000 meals, as confirmed by Abu Obaida Imon, the country marketing lead for Domino's Pizza in Bangladesh.

Customers can contribute to this noble cause by placing delivery orders, starting from the onset of the holy month of Ramadan till Eid-ul-Fitr. 

One can easily order home delivery online on the Domino's Pizza Bangladesh app - available on Google Play Store, or order directly from the website at m.dominos.com.bd or call 16656.

Domino's Pizza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collective efforts imperative to water security

Collective efforts imperative to water security

7h | Wellbeing
Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

12h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

12h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

3h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

1h | TBS SPORTS
‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

7h | TBS Round Table
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar