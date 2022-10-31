Domestic travel now safer with ShareTrip's travel insurance

Online Travel Agency (OTA) ShareTrip is now providing domestic travel Insurance for all of their customers.

Travellers can now roam within the country worry-free as insurance coverage will provide protection in various health-related emergencies.

Domestic Travel Insurance covers protection against diseases, including Covid-19 and Dengue, faced during travelling or at the destination.

It also covers accidental hospitalisation, including daycare treatment, or even death, making domestic travelling more financially secure. In addition to a lot of fun and excitement, travelling also often comes with uncertainties, making travellers and their loved ones feel anxious.

To make the entire travel experience across all domestic routes a bit more worry-free, ShareTrip is providing this Domestic Travel Insurance, protecting travellers from any untoward incidents, reads a press release.

This insurance coverage will be free of cost for all customers booking flights through the ShareTrip official website and mobile app.

In this regard, Sadia Haque, co-founder, and CEO, ShareTrip, said, "When we travel, we step out of the warmth of our homes into a world full of excitement. To make the travelling experience safer and worry-free, we are offering Domestic Travel Insurance across all travel routes within the country. Now, our customers can travel with peace of mind, without the financial burden or anxiety of uncertainties."

ShareTrip offers an array of services for travellers looking to have their traveling necessities fulfilled.

From flights, hotels, and visas to comprehensive holiday packages, ShareTrip is here to provide a solution for all through just a few clicks. Adding to that, this Domestic Travel Insurance that covers any unprecedented health complications during travelling ensures a sense of safety among customers.