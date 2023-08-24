DoE organises campaign to raise awareness about noise pollution

An awareness campaign to control noise pollution was held on 24 August at Shahbag intersection of the capital under the "Integrated and Partnership Project to Control Noise Pollution" implemented by the Department of Environment.

This campaign was carried out for about two hours at Shahbag intersection with placards, festoons and banners with various slogans such as no horn, noise pollution hampers hearing, noise pollution causes multiple health risks and let's not honk unnecessarily.

Organisers said that this campaign has been organised to make people of all walks of life aware about the harmful aspects of noise pollution. At this time, with the aim of increasing awareness, stickers containing the warning not to blow the horn unnecessarily were put on various vehicles.

The members of the police force on duty cooperated to complete this event in a beautiful and orderly manner. At this time, leaflets containing various information about noise pollution were distributed among the pedestrians and bus drivers.

Mentioning that such campaign activities are continuing throughout the country to control noise pollution, the organisers called upon everyone to come forward to control noise pollution.

Members of Rayer Bazar High School, Dhaka Ideal Cadet School, Chayatal Bangladesh and Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust participated in the campaign.