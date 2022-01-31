Documentary in honour to 'Concert for Bangladesh' artists released online

Corporates

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 07:17 pm

Related News

Documentary in honour to 'Concert for Bangladesh' artists released online

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 07:17 pm

A webinar was organised Saturday for the online release of the documentary "The Concert for Bangladesh: Music to Introduce Bangladesh to the World". 

This documentary has been produced to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence and honour George Harrison, Ravi Shankar, and others who participated in the Concert for Bangladesh in 1971, according to a press release.

The documentary was directed by Asif Bin Ali and Professor Habib Khondker is the content advisor of this documentary. 

This 14-minute-long documentary explores the shining example of humanitarian diplomacy and celebrates the impact concert made to introduce the name Bangladesh to the western world while helping Bengali refugees living in India since the beginning of the Bangladesh liberation war.

After screening the documentary, the discussion was led by Abul Hasan Chowdhury, the former state minister of foreign affairs of Bangladesh and Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands. 

Dr Selim Jahan, former director of the Human Development Report Office (HDRO) of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Dr Habibul Haque Khondker, professor at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi; Professor Imtiaz Ahmed, director at the Centre for Genocide Studies in the University of Dhaka; Professor Amena Mohsin from the Department of International Relations in the University of Dhaka; M Emdadul Haq, professor & chair at the Department of History and Philosophy in North South University; Shafiqul Alam, Dhaka Bureau Chief at AFP and Shamim Azad, Bangladeshi-born British bilingual poet, storyteller and writer, were the panellist of this discussion programme. 

The Business Standard and Radio Today are the media partner of the documentary.

Documentary / Concert for Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

6h | Panorama
Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

8h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

9h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

23h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

23h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city