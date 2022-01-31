Documentary in honour to 'Concert for Bangladesh' artists released online

A webinar was organised Saturday for the online release of the documentary "The Concert for Bangladesh: Music to Introduce Bangladesh to the World".

This documentary has been produced to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence and honour George Harrison, Ravi Shankar, and others who participated in the Concert for Bangladesh in 1971, according to a press release.

The documentary was directed by Asif Bin Ali and Professor Habib Khondker is the content advisor of this documentary.

This 14-minute-long documentary explores the shining example of humanitarian diplomacy and celebrates the impact concert made to introduce the name Bangladesh to the western world while helping Bengali refugees living in India since the beginning of the Bangladesh liberation war.

After screening the documentary, the discussion was led by Abul Hasan Chowdhury, the former state minister of foreign affairs of Bangladesh and Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands.

Dr Selim Jahan, former director of the Human Development Report Office (HDRO) of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Dr Habibul Haque Khondker, professor at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi; Professor Imtiaz Ahmed, director at the Centre for Genocide Studies in the University of Dhaka; Professor Amena Mohsin from the Department of International Relations in the University of Dhaka; M Emdadul Haq, professor & chair at the Department of History and Philosophy in North South University; Shafiqul Alam, Dhaka Bureau Chief at AFP and Shamim Azad, Bangladeshi-born British bilingual poet, storyteller and writer, were the panellist of this discussion programme.

The Business Standard and Radio Today are the media partner of the documentary.