Do Something Foundation distributes relief among flood-hit people

Do Something Foundation distributed relief among 500 flood-affected people in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet.

The relief package contains 2 kilogram of flatten rice, 1 kg puffed rice, 1 kg sugar 500gm salt, four candles, four packates of saline, 1 lighter, and two liters of edible water, according to a press release issued on Monday.

It also provided some medications including paracetamol, metronidazole, antihistamines, chlorine tablets, carbolic acid (to protect against snakes) and sanitary pads.

"The goal of our organisation is to work in remote areas. Communication is difficult in those areas, so relief efforts do not usually reach there. People cannot take relief to remote areas even because of their busyness. Usually poor people live in remote areas and they need more help. So we are working in those remote areas," the press statement added.

Apart from Sylhet, the organisation has been regularly distributing dried food and cooked food in Tahirpur, Dharmapasha and Bishwambhapur upazilas of Sunamganj since the beginning of the flood.

Its team is also working for the flood victims in North Bengal. In addition, our medical team is providing first aid for flood victims.