Do Something Foundation distributes relief among flood-hit people

Corporates

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 08:14 pm

Do Something Foundation distributes relief among flood-hit people

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 08:14 pm

Do Something Foundation distributed relief among  500 flood-affected people in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet.

The relief package contains 2 kilogram of flatten rice, 1 kg puffed rice, 1 kg sugar 500gm salt, four candles, four packates of saline, 1 lighter, and two liters of edible water, according to a press release issued on Monday. 

It also provided some medications including paracetamol, metronidazole, antihistamines, chlorine tablets, carbolic acid (to protect against snakes) and sanitary pads.

"The goal of our organisation is to work in remote areas.  Communication is difficult in those areas, so relief efforts do not usually reach there.  People cannot take relief to remote areas even because of their busyness.  Usually poor people live in remote areas and they need more help.  So we are working in those remote areas," the press statement added.

Apart from Sylhet, the organisation has been regularly distributing dried food and cooked food in Tahirpur, Dharmapasha and Bishwambhapur upazilas of Sunamganj since the beginning of the flood.  

Its team is also working for the flood victims in North Bengal.  In addition, our medical team is providing first aid for flood victims.

Do Something Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

5h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

8h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

8h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Water level in Sylhet decreases, flood situation not improved

Water level in Sylhet decreases, flood situation not improved

1h | Videos
Museum with the stories of Padma riverbanks

Museum with the stories of Padma riverbanks

1h | Videos
Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

11h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary