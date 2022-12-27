Dnet arranges seminar on responsible digital citizenship

DNET organised a seminar titled "Lesson Learnt Seminar on Fostering Responsible Digital Citizenship" under the joint funding of the European Union (EU) and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.

The success and learning aspects of the various capacity building, awareness and advisory initiatives taken under the 'Foster Responsible Digital Citizenship to Promote Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh' project were discussed and various issues to be done in the future were discussed at the seminar held at a hotel in the capital's Baridhara area, reads a press release.

University students, teachers, law enforcement officials, domestic and foreign development sector officials, lawyers, government officials and media workers present at the seminar talked about the various possibilities and obstacles in using digital media in Bangladesh and advised on bringing positive changes in the society by using online media responsibly.

Rumki Farhana, senior program officer of ARTICLE 19 said, "evidentially the DSA is being abused as a weapon of legal harassment to the journalists and communicators than playing the role of protection which is even second by the law minister. Any act or policy shall be developed with a multi-stakeholder approach ensuring maximum exclusivity including collective insights and input rather than analyzing later on going through negative experiences.

Dr Nazmul Hossain, the country representative of Frederick Nauman Foundation for Freedom, said that if the students who are the beneficiaries of the project take the project as their own and spread it, it will be the best investment.

Taif Hossain, programme manager of the European Union, said that, "Work is always done for backward communities, but this project is for forward-looking communities. We are working on its scale up. Although it is difficult to spread among all, it can be spread through mass media."

In the seminar, the executive director of DNET M Shahadat Hossain said, "Through the FRDC project, many young people have been able to learn about exercising their rights safely in the digital world. Only if we are able to spread such initiatives across Bangladesh can we ensure a sustainable and progressive future for our country in this digital era."

Rabiul Islam, a Professor of the University of Rajshahi said that "to educate young people, including journalists and activists, on how to express themselves in a constructive and legal manner on social, cultural, economic, and political issues in the digital platform. Parents, guardians, and teachers can guide youth in their care to express themselves freely and safely in the digital space," he said.