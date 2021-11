The Dhaka Mercantile Co-Operative Bank has been awarded "The Bizz" award for excellent performance in the business sector of Bangladesh.

This event was organised by a USA based organisation "World Confederation of Business (WORLDCOB)" on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.

Renowned Freedom Fighter Capt Abu Zafar Chowdhury (retd), chairman of DMCB received the award on behalf of the organisation.