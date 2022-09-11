DMCB inaugurates 139th branch in Madhabpur, Habiganj

Photo: PR

Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd (DMCB) inaugurated its 139th branch at Saiham Future Complex, Madhabpur, Habiganj on Saturday (10 September).

Freedom Fighter SM Muslim, former upazila Muktijoddha commander and former municipal mayor of Madhabpur, Habiganj attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Chief Advisor of DMCB Group Captain (Retd) Abu Zafar Chowdhury delivered the opening speech.

Senior officials of DMCB, Director Gp Capt Khan Mohammad Nazib (Retd), Director Maj (Retd) ATM Hamidul Hossain (Tariq), Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Adviser Maj Gen (Retd) AKM Abdullahil Baquee, Adviser Brig Gen and Prof (Retd) Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) AKM Shamsuddin, Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) Shah-Noor-Jilani, Adviser Sqn Ldr (Retd) Mohammad Ahamad Chowdhury were also attended the event along with the chief advisor.

Local business personalities and dignitaries were also present in the ceremony.