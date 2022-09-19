DMCB holds Annual General Meeting 2022

The Annual General Meeting of "The Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd." (DMCB) for the financial year 2021-2022 was held on Sunday (18 September).

The meeting was chaired by Chairman Khairul Ahmed, reads a press release.

Veteran Freedom Fighter Chief Adviser of the DMCB, Group Captain Abu Zafar Chowdhury was also present there.

Among others, Managing Director Shamsun Nahar Zafar & Additional Managing Director Mostaque Ahmed Khan Alamgir and advisers delivered their speech on the occasion.

The members and branch managers participated in the meeting.