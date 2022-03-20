Divine Beauty Lounge relocates its outlet in Banani with new facilities 

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 05:05 pm

Makeover and lifestyle brand Divine Beauty Lounge has relocated its outlet in the capital's Banani area.

An inaugural function was held recently with Norwegian Ambassador to Dhaka Espen Rikter Svendsen in attendance, reads a press release. 

This relocated outlet became fully functional replacing the old one from 18 March.

Apart from eminent people and journalist, social influencers Tinker Jannat Meem, Tasnia Antique, Iffat Ara, Nadi Khondoker, Namrata Khan, Maria Khan, Nadi Khandker, and beauty blogger Khadija Islam Reem were present in the event.

A fashion show was arranged by eminent event personality Tootli Rahman (Make Over by Divine) to enlighten the programme.

"We are very happy to relocate our outlet where we have kept the most modern and authentic services in a much more spacious environment which is situated in an easily approachable location", said Sangeeta Khan, managing partner of the organisation. 

The relocated outlet will also have a Yoga station there, offering stone massage and other pain relief massage. 

Till 15th April Divine is offering 12% off in all services with the minimum service purchase of Tk1000 and more.

