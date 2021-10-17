DITECH signs capital investment agreement with Fashol.com limited

Dekko ISHO Technologies (DITECH), a concern of leading conglomerate, Dekko ISHO Group, has signed a strategic capital investment agreement with Fashol.com Limited, a B2B startup aiming to change the country's age-old perishable supply chain using technology, data and efficient logistics.

The ceremony took place in Dekko ISHO's corporate office and was attended by the group's Director Prottoy Hossain, and Fashol.com's Founder and CEO, Sakib Hossain, co-founder, Mamunur Rashid and chief technology officer, Ashikur Rahman Ashik, said a press release.

"Lack of food security is unfortunately one of the biggest global crises of our times, and Fashol.com has the potential to have an immense positive impact on this issue, nationally, and hopefully someday, globally as well " said Prottoy Hossain.

"We are proud to be able to be a part and an enabler of their endeavors, and hope to work together for a long time in our efforts to create a better world" he added.

The key vision of Fashol.com is Creating Value for the Ecosystem of Bangladesh. Their business provides higher profit margins and on time payments to the farmers, doorstep delivery, hygienic vegetables and fruits and hassle-free business for the retailers, and additionally traceable and safe food for the consumers.

Sakib Hossain, CEO and Founder of the Fashol, said "When I started fashol.com, some of our customers had laughed saying no one would buy from us this way, today they can't even think of running their businesses a single day without fashol. That's the power of technology we wanted to bring in this ecosystem."

"We have been fortunate to get the chance to work with such a remarkable team and the partnership we have received from Dekko ISHO Group. This took us a big stride forward towards fulfilling our ultimate vision." he added.

Fashol.com started its journey in 2020, and have successfully distributed around 1.5 million kilograms of vegetables and fruits among retailers.

The signing ceremony took place on 16th October which is also observed as the 'World Food Day'.

The company also celebrated the special day through distributing lunch to 2,000 under-privileged individuals and Fashol provided grocery packs to 500 individuals.

The initiative was taken in partnership with the non-profit organisation Bidyanondo.