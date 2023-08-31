Distributor conference of AKIJ PLASTIC in Nepal attracts over 700 delegates

AKIJ Plastic Limited, a subsidiary of the renowned industrial conglomerate AKIJ GROUP from Bangladesh, recently hosted a distributor conference in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The conference brought together more than 700 delegates, including around five hundred distributors, showcasing AKIJ Plastics' commitment to expanding its international presence.

The 'Achievers Summit 2023' organized by AKIJ Plastics & Pipes took place on August 20 at the prestigious Royal Grand Conference Hall within the 'Yoke & Yati' Hotel in Kathmandu. The event was part of a broader itinerary from August 18 to 22, providing participants with ample opportunities for networking and engagement.

Addressing the attendees as the chief guest, AKIJ Group Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin (CIP) highlighted that the world-class plastic products offered by AKIJ Plastics are gaining traction in various global markets, including India, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan. Naseeruddin stated, "In the ongoing fiscal year, our goal is to achieve a 10 million US dollars export target to the US and European markets."

AKIJ Group CEO Sekh Azraf Uddin emphasized the company's pursuit of international recognition, said, "AKIJ has not only established itself as a leading brand in Bangladesh's plastic products industry but also garnered demand on an international scale." The significant participation of distributors from around the world underscored this progress.

The conference was marked by a grand welcome orchestrated by Nepal Tourism Board and attended by prominent figures such as the First Secretary of the Embassy of Nepal in Bangladesh and the Country Director of Biman Bangladesh. Their presence symbolized the shared aspirations for AKIJ Group's success.

The enthusiasm displayed by attendees, who included a diverse range of representatives spanning from distributors to sales and marketing professionals, was truly remarkable.

The conference program, expertly curated by AKIJ Group's Head of Marketing, Tariq Raihan Mithu, included sessions featuring key figures like AKIJ Plastics' Head of Operations, Minhaz Bin Mizan, and Head of Sales, Shahidul Islam. AKIJ Pipes' Head of Operations, Paritosh Mitra, and Head of Sales, Fazlul Haque Mollah, also contributed to the engaging program.