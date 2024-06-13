Distribution of health materials among Rohingya women

13 June, 2024
Distribution of health materials among Rohingya women

The initiative, taken under the “Prevention and Response of Child Protection Concerns through Timely Initiative with Child Engagement” (PRACTICE) project, is funded by Radiohjalpen with the technical assistance of Plan International Bangladesh, reads a press statement.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Friends In Village Development Bangladesh (FIVDB) has launched an initiative aiming to distribute dignity kits to 2,000 adolescent girls and young women in need under camp-21 and 24.

The initiative, taken under the "Prevention and Response of Child Protection Concerns through Timely Initiative with Child Engagement" (PRACTICE) project, is funded by Radiohjalpen with the technical assistance of Plan International Bangladesh, reads a press statement.

Since its inception in July 2023, the PRACTICE project has empowered 12,279 girls and young women with dignity kits, it added.

These dignity kits, distributed to both adolescent girls and married young women in the Rohingya communities, include essential menstrual health and hygiene products such as laundry bar, bathing soap, sanitary pad, plastic bucket, slippers, scarf, coconut oil, female underwear, thami, nail cutter.

The provision of these kits underscores the project's commitment to promoting dignity, health, and empowerment by ensuring access to necessary materials for managing menstrual hygiene safely and with dignity. 

This effort is expected to lead to improved health outcomes and a reduced risk of infection.

Beyond the distribution of dignity kits, the PRACTICE project also organises educational sessions aimed at empowering participants with knowledge on menstrual hygiene management, reproductive health, and gender-based violence awareness. These sessions are integral to the project's broader mission of enhancing the well-being and rights of young women.

