Discussion meeting on the progress of Agrani Bank's business index in Chattogram

A meeting was held with the heads of Agrani Bank Plc's Chittagong circle, corporate branch heads and branch dealers regarding the progress of different business indicators based on March 2024 and April 2024.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agrani Bank Dr. Zayed Bakhdhsad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agrani Bank was present as a special guest. Murshedul Kabir, Deputy Marketing Director Wahida Begum and Tahmina Akhtar, were present in the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting was presided over by A K M Shamim Raza, General Manager of Recovery and Chittagong Circle, and the bank's senior executives, regional and corporate branch heads and other branch dealers were present in the meeting.

In the speech of the chief guest Zayed Bakhdhsad gave important instructions on various techniques to reduce classified bad loans of banks. Chief Executive Officer Md. Murshedul Kabir gave special directions regarding the reduction of classified loans of the bank as well as new loans and an increase in deposits.

