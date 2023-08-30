Discussion meeting on the occasion of Bangabandhu's martyrdom anniversary at Islami Bank

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC in association with Bangabandhu Parishad Islami Bank Unit organized a discussion on 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Islami Bank Tower on Tuesday, 29 August 2023, reads a press release.

Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman MP, State Minister for Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, addressed the program as the chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank presided over the program while Professor ABM Faroque, general secretary and Dr. Sheikh Abdullah Al Mamun, joint secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad Central Executive Committee delivered their speech as special guests.

Md. Mozaherul Islam (Mehedi), president of Bangabandhu Parishad Islami Bank Unit, delivered the welcome speech. Md. Shamsudduha, executive vice president of Shari'ah Secretariat of the bank, conducted doa. Senior Executives, Officials and leaders of Bangabandhu Parishad were present on the occasion.