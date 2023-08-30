Discussion meeting held with between development organisations and LGED

A discussion meeting was held between officials of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and representatives of development organisations regarding the institutionalisation of Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CRILIC) established by LGED.

The meeting was held at the conference hall of Agargaon LGED head office on Wednesday (30 August).

Gopal Krishna Debnath, additional chief engineer of Road and Bridge Maintenance Unit of LGED presided over the meeting which was moderated by Crilic Director and Additional Chief Engineer Prakash Chandra Biswas.

In the meeting, Crilic's background, progress and business plan for institutionalisation were presented. Crilic will play a significant role in the planning and implementation of local climate resilient infrastructure development. In this regard, representatives of development organisations were invited to assist in the institutionalisation and management of Crilic and to coordinate all development projects. In view of this, the representatives of development cooperation organisations assured their strong support and cooperation.

World Bank Senior Urban Specialist Kawabena Amankawa-Ayeh, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Senior Project Officer Amit Dutta Roy, French Agency for Development (AFD) Project Manager Tamanna Binte Rahman, German Development Bank (KFW) Portfolio Coordinator Manik Kumar Saha were present on behalf of development partners.

At the end of the meeting, Chief Engineer of LGED Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin talked about the future of Crilic in a cordial atmosphere with the representatives of the development cooperatives in his office room.

Present at this time were Project Director of Climate Resilient Infrastructure Mainstreaming (CRIM) Project Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury, Crilic Executive Engineer Md. Abdul Khalek, Senior Assistant Engineer Fatema Ismat Ara, IDC-Crilic Team Leader Dr Dan Boom and others.

