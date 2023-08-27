Discussion meeting of 'Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh' on the occasion of National Mourning Day

27 August, 2023
Discussion meeting of 'Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh' on the occasion of National Mourning Day

On the occasion of National Mourning Day, Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh organized a discussion on the "Economic and Banking Philosophy of Bangabandhu" on Saturday 26 August.

The president of the organization Dr. Tapas Chandra Pal presided over this discussion meeting organized at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall at the National Press Club. 

Alhaj Lutfur Rahman recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the program. Then on 15 August, a minute's silence was observed to pay respect to all the martyrs, including Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and to all those who died in the Great War of Liberation in 1971. 

General Secretary of Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh Lion Hamidul Alam Sakha delivered the welcome speech on the occasion. Former Vice-Chancellor of Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University was present as the chief guest. 

The event was conducted by Md. Anwarul Islam Khandkar, convener of the National Mourning Day Committee and Joint Secretary of Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh and Md. Mukitul Kabir.

The chief guest of the program. AHM Mostafizur Rahman said "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made many plans for the economic liberation of Bengadeshis. He took the initiative to spend on food, clothing, education, treatment and housing. He could not implement the programs in just three and a half years. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu's daughter, continues to fulfil her father's dream."

Tapas Chandra Pal said, "After the independence of the country in 1971, Bangladesh Bank had no money in its reserves. The western regime has taken all the spoils. Bangabandhu planned to organize the country's economy on the basis of cooperatives. Bangabandhu's daughter continues to carry out her father's adoration."

 

