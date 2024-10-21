Discussion held on World Iodine Day 2024

Iodine deficiency is a public health issue. To address this problem and raise public awareness, World Iodine Day is celebrated in various countries.

Following this, Bangladesh also undertakes the celebration of World Iodine Day on October 21. As part of this initiative, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), in collaboration with development partners Nutrition International (NI) and Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), organised a discussion session on 'World Iodine Day-2024' on Monday, October 21, at the BSCIC Building, Tejgaon, Dhaka. Mr. Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Khan, Chairman of BSCIC, was the chief guest at the event—the session, chaired by Mr Md. Ahsan Kabir, Director (Industrial Promotion & Extension) of BSCIC, also had special guests such as Mr Md. Kamal Uddin Biswas, Director (Finance), Ms Shamoly Nabi, Director (Administration), Mr Kazi Mahbubur Rashid, Director (Skills & Technology), Mr Md. Abdul Matin, Director (Engineering & Project Implementation), and Mr. Khondoker Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, Director (Marketing, Design & Crafts). The session was also attended by Ms Saiqa Siraj, Country Director of NI, and Dr Rudaba Khondker, Country Director of GAIN. Professor Syeda Afrose Jahan Mousumi delivered an informative presentation on the importance of iodine. Besides, the event saw the participation of high officials of BSCIC, from officials of government and non-government institutions, salt mill owners, salt traders, consumers, and representatives from print and electronic media.

Iodine is an essential micronutrient. It is crucial for average physical and mental growth. Among the nutrient deficiency-related problems in Bangladesh, iodine deficiency remains significant. Lack of iodine causes issues like goiter, cognitive impairments, dwarfism, premature miscarriages, and physical and mental disabilities. Before the 1990s, iodine deficiency was a severe problem in Bangladesh. Since 1990, under the Ministry of Industries, BSCIC has managed a program to produce universal iodised salt to address iodine deficiency. As part of this programme, BSCIC registers salt mills, supplies potassium iodate, controls the quality of iodised salt, provides technical assistance, monitors salt mills and markets, and conducts awareness campaigns about iodized salt usage. Due to these efforts, 76% of households currently use iodised salt, and visible goiter has been eradicated.

In the early stages of iodine salt production 1993, the iodine deficiency rate was 68.90%. Due to BSCIC's efforts, this rate had dropped to 24.6% by 2019-20. Now, the deficiency rate has decreased even further. Any country where 90% of the population consumes adequately iodised salt is internationally recognised as being self-sufficient in iodised salt usage. Bangladesh is close to achieving this recognition. If we can ensure that 14% more of the population uses adequately iodised salt, we, too, will attain this recognition. This discussion session is aimed toward that goal. To bring more people under iodized salt usage, greater awareness is necessary. To raise awareness about iodine, October 21 is celebrated worldwide. Like other countries, Bangladesh also arranged this discussion to emphasise the importance of World Iodine Day.