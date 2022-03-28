Discussion on 'Bangabandhu & Independence Day' held at SEU

Southeast University (SEU) organised a virtual discussion programme on "Bangabandhu & Independence Day" to celebrate the 102nd Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 51st Independence Day of Bangladesh on 28 March 2022.

SEU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AFM Mafizul Islam chaired the program and SEU Board of Trustees Chairman Rezaul Karim attended as the guest of honour.

Department of Pharmacy Adviser Professor ABM Faroque, School of Arts & Social Sciences Dean Professor Dr MA Hakim, and Southeast Business School Dean Professor Dr Md Serajul Islam spoke on the occasion.

Members of BoT, Adviser to BoT, Chairs, faculty members and university officials along with a large number of students were present at the program.