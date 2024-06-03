Discount coupon, cashback on bKash payment at superstores, online grocery shops ahead of Eid

Ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha, customers can get up to Tk150 discount coupon by purchasing essential products through bKash payment at top superstores. Besides, customers can also get up to Tk100 cashback on bKash payment at selected online grocery shops.

With minimum purchase of Tk1,000 during Eid season through bKash payment at selected superstores, customers can get a Tk50 discount coupon, reads a press release.

They can avail discount coupon worth Tk50 once a day and maximum three times amounting Tk150 during the campaign period. Discount coupons will remain valid for 4 days after receiving and to redeem the coupon, a minimum purchase of Tk500 is required at the selected superstores.

The discount coupons can be availed at following superstores – Unimart, Agora, Meena Bazar, Daily Shopping, Prince Bazar, Almas General Store, Lavender, Trust Family Needs, Amana Big Bazar, Wholesale Club among 26 others. The discount coupons can be availed paying through bKash app, or dialling *247#. The offer will remain valid till the Eid day. Details of the campaign is available in the following link -- https://www.bkash.com/campaign/adha-coupon-superstore.

Meanwhile, at selected online grocery shops, purchasing products worth Tk500 with bKash payment, customers can get a 5% cashback, up to Tk100 during the campaign period. The online shops where the cashback can be availed -- Bazar 365, Meena Bazar Online, Daily Shopping Online, Chaldal.com and cliQnpay.

The cashback can be availed by paying through the bKash app, payment gateway (checkout payment, tokenized payment, direct charge), or by dialling *247#. However, customers need to make bKash payment via direct charge to Chaldal.com to get the cashback. The offer will remain valid till Eid day. Details of the offer is available in the following link -- https://www.bkash.com/campaign/azha-eid-online-grocery.