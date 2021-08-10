Discount is back at foodpanda on bKash payment

Ordering foods through food delivery platforms like Foodpanda has become an essential part of metro lifestyle. To make customers' food orders more interesting, a discount on bKash payment at foodpanda is available once again. Customers can now avail up to BDT 120 discount from two food orders on bKash payment throughout the month of August. They can enjoy a maximum discount of BDT 60 on a minimum order of BDT 130 from various restaurants on foodpanda. In addition, a maximum discount up to BDT 50 on grocery payment is also available during the campaign, states a press release.

A huge number of customers have been using digital payment services since bKash payment was added on Foodpanda, the country's leading online food delivery platform. Home delivery of food or groceries without cash transactions is ensuring extra safety to the customers especially during this pandemic.

While making bKash payments, customers need to use the code 'BKASHFP60' to get a maximum discount of BDT 60 on food orders. A customer can avail of this offer twice during the offer period.

In addition, customers can enjoy discounts up to BDT 50 using 'BKASHFP50' code while ordering minimum of BDT 500 worth of groceries from pandamart. Customers can avail of this offer only once during the offer period.

bKash payment on foodpanda is very convenient. To make payment, customers have to save their bKash account details to their list of saved payment methods on foodpanda app. Once the account is added, they are free to go cashless whenever they wish.

Details of the offers are available in this website link - https://www.bkash.com/foodpanda. To know more about how to add a bKash account, customers can visit the link-https://youtu.be/eLMEynFggLs.