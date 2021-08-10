Discount is back at foodpanda on bKash payment

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 02:12 pm

Related News

Discount is back at foodpanda on bKash payment

While making bKash payments, customers need to use the code ‘BKASHFP60’ to get a maximum discount of BDT 60 on food orders.

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 02:12 pm
Discount is back at foodpanda on bKash payment

Ordering foods through food delivery platforms like Foodpanda has become an essential part of metro lifestyle. To make customers' food orders more interesting, a discount on bKash payment at foodpanda is available once again. Customers can now avail up to BDT 120 discount from two food orders on bKash payment throughout the month of August. They can enjoy a maximum discount of BDT 60 on a minimum order of BDT 130 from various restaurants on foodpanda. In addition, a maximum discount up to BDT 50 on grocery payment is also available during the campaign, states a press release.

A huge number of customers have been using digital payment services since bKash payment was added on Foodpanda, the country's leading online food delivery platform. Home delivery of food or groceries without cash transactions is ensuring extra safety to the customers especially during this pandemic.

While making bKash payments, customers need to use the code 'BKASHFP60' to get a maximum discount of BDT 60 on food orders. A customer can avail of this offer twice during the offer period.

In addition, customers can enjoy discounts up to BDT 50 using 'BKASHFP50' code while ordering minimum of BDT 500 worth of groceries from pandamart. Customers can avail of this offer only once during the offer period.

bKash payment on foodpanda is very convenient. To make payment, customers have to save their bKash account details to their list of saved payment methods on foodpanda app. Once the account is added, they are free to go cashless whenever they wish.

Details of the offers are available in this website link -  https://www.bkash.com/foodpanda. To know more about how to add a bKash account, customers can visit the link-https://youtu.be/eLMEynFggLs.

Bkash / Foodpanda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

19h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership