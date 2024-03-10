Director General of Bangladesh Water Development Board pays tribute to Bangabandhu

10 March, 2024, 01:05 pm
The newly appointed Director General of Bangladesh Water Development Board, Muhammad Amirul Haque Bhuya Tungipara paid tribute to the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by offering a wreath at his tomb on 9 March 2024.

At that time, he signed the condolence book kept in the tomb, mentioning his valuable opinion. After visiting various development projects of the Gopalganj district, he discussed the progress of development projects with the chief engineer of the Faridpur zone and other officials, reads a press release. 

During the Director General's visit to Tungipara, Superintendent Engineer South-West Region, Faridpur Md. Shahjahan Siraj, Superintending Engineer Faridpur Poor Circle Syed Shahidul Alam, Superintending Engineer Dhaka Water Development Circle-1 Dewan Ainul Haque, CSO to Director General Dr. Moha: Sarfraz Banda, Supervising Engineer Plan-1 Dr. Rabin Kumar Biswas, Superintending Engineer Planning-2T,M, Rashidul Kabir, Director, Public Relations Department Mostafa Khan and Executive Engineer Gopalganj Poor Division SM, Refat Jamil and other officers and employees were present.

After the wreath laying, the Director General planted two saplings as part of the countrywide tree plantation program at Tungipara Poor Sub-Division, Bangladesh Water Development Board premises.
 

