Director of Bengal Group Humayun Kabir Bablu earns the CIP Award

On 22nd May, Humayun Kabir Bablu, Director of Bengal Group of Industries, received the Commercially Important Person (CIP) Award 2021 for Medium Category Industry from the Ministry of Industries, reads a press release.

The government presented this award ceremony to honor 44 industrialists in various categories for their remarkable performance in growing the country's economy by establishing industries, creating jobs and raising national revenue in 2021.

According to the press release, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak MP was the Chief Guest at the ceremony, which was officiated by Secretary of Industry of Ministry Zakia Sultana, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP, State Minister of Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder MP, Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain and FBCCI President Jasim Uddin were also present at this special event.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun stated, "Those who earned awards today were chosen with great consideration and sincerity."

The Director of Bengal Group of Industries and the Managing Director of the RTV Humayun Kabir Bablu (CIP) is a well-known industrialist in Bangladesh. He is on the Board of Directors of several well-established companies including Media, Power Generation, Hotel & Tourism, Plastics, Food & Beverage and Garments. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degree from Los Angeles City College and California State University respectively.