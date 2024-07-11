Direct placement opportunity: ULAB signs MoU with Apex DMIT limited 

Corporates

Press Release
11 July, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 03:24 pm

Direct placement opportunity: ULAB signs MoU with Apex DMIT limited 

Under this agreement, Apex DMIT Ltd will hire students from ULAB for their internship and job placement. 

Press Release
11 July, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 03:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Career Services Office (CSO) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apex DMIT Limited, one of the leading data management, software, analytics, and infrastructure services solutions in the financial, banking and real estate industries in the US and Bangladesh.  

Under this agreement, Apex DMIT Ltd will hire students from ULAB for their internship and job placement. 

Apex DMIT Ltd will take part as an event partner and service provider in different career-related workshops, job fairs, seminars, competitions, career fest, mock interviews, and career counseling events to be organized by ULAB. ULAB will provide the required support for employer branding of Apex DMIT Ltd.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mr. Musa Mohammad Arif Billah, Director, ULAB Human Resources Office, and Ms. Ismat Jahan,  General Manager, Human Resources & Admin, Apex DMIT Limited signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations on Wednesday, 10 July 2024 at the ULAB Campus. Mr. Arif Mahmud, Head of HR, Admin & Accounts from Apex DMIT Ltd. was present at the MOU signing ceremony along with ULAB's representatives, which included Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, Professor  Jude William R. Genilo, PhD, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Mr Mahfuz Ahmed, Sr. Officer, CSO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

4h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny, But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny, But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Weather update: Heavy rain forecast for 5 divisions in Bangladesh

Weather update: Heavy rain forecast for 5 divisions in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
The embassy in Dhaka will give free advice to students who want to study in the United States

The embassy in Dhaka will give free advice to students who want to study in the United States

2h | Videos
Samsung will launch upgraded Bixby this year

Samsung will launch upgraded Bixby this year

3h | Videos
Why did Israel allow the killing of its own citizens by deploying the Hannibal Directive?

Why did Israel allow the killing of its own citizens by deploying the Hannibal Directive?

6h | Videos