Direct placement opportunity: ULAB signs MoU with Apex DMIT limited 

Career Services Office (CSO) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apex DMIT Limited, one of the leading data management, software, analytics, and infrastructure services solutions in the financial, banking and real estate industries in the US and Bangladesh.

Under this agreement, Apex DMIT Ltd will hire students from ULAB for their internship and job placement.

Apex DMIT Ltd will take part as an event partner and service provider in different career-related workshops, job fairs, seminars, competitions, career fest, mock interviews, and career counseling events to be organized by ULAB. ULAB will provide the required support for employer branding of Apex DMIT Ltd.

Mr. Musa Mohammad Arif Billah, Director, ULAB Human Resources Office, and Ms. Ismat Jahan, General Manager, Human Resources & Admin, Apex DMIT Limited signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations on Wednesday, 10 July 2024 at the ULAB Campus. Mr. Arif Mahmud, Head of HR, Admin & Accounts from Apex DMIT Ltd. was present at the MOU signing ceremony along with ULAB's representatives, which included Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, Professor Jude William R. Genilo, PhD, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Mr Mahfuz Ahmed, Sr. Officer, CSO