DIRD Group duly observes International Mother Language Day

Local conglomerate DIRD Group comprising DIRD Composite Textile Ltd at Rajendrapur and DIPTA Apparels Ltd at Savar celebrated International Mother Language Day with great enthusiasm and pride.

The events were observed on Wednesday (22 February) at the company's respective factories in Rajendrapur and Savar, with the participation of top management and employees of both companies, reads a press release.

DIRD Group recognises the importance of preserving and promoting the mother tongue, and the company's top management and employees took part in various cultural activities to mark the day.

Approximately 18,000 employees of DIRD Group were dressed in all black as a mark of respect for the language martyrs while also presenting a united front.

The celebrations included poetry recitations, cultural shows, and the hoisting of the national flag at half-mast.

The employees also paid tribute to the martyrs by laying floral wreaths at the Shaheed Minar, a monument built to commemorate the language movement of 1952, adds the release.

The employees of both factories expressed their pride in observing International Mother Language Day, saying, "As employees of a Bangladeshi company, we take great pride in our mother tongue, and it is our responsibility to celebrate it. DIRD Group has always been committed to ensuring a favorable environment for us, thus motivating us in preserving the language and culture of Bangladesh. We wish to continue to do so in the future."

The celebration of International Mother Language Day brought together employees from diverse linguistic backgrounds and fostered a sense of unity and pride.

DIRD Group remains dedicated to promoting the diversity and richness of Bangladesh's culture, and the company will continue to celebrate International Mother Language Day in the years to come.