DIRD Group celebrates pitha festival

DIRD Group, a leading business conglomerate in Bangladesh, organised a 'pitha festival' to celebrate Bengali tradition of winter cakes.

The programme took place at the premise of Dipta Apparel, an affiliate of DIRD Group, on Monday (January 31).

The festival was inaugurated by DIRD Group's Managing Director Nabeel Ud Daulah and Director Shikwa Nazneen Daulah.

The event was graced by the presence of the group's Chairman Itemad Ud Daulah.

For the festival, the employees of DIRD group's Savar Zone brought "Pitha" prepared in various regional styles on their own initiative.

A festive atmosphere set in among employees and officials during the festival which concluded with the distribution of prizes among the employees.