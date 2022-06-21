DIRD Felt wins contract to supply geotextile bags to BWDB

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 04:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

DIRD Felt Ltd (DFL) has been awarded the contract of supplying geotextile bags by the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), under the Ministry of Water Resources, for their Flood & Riverbank Erosion River Management project. 

The project is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB). The project entails the fabrication and supply of geotextile bags that can be filled with sand and be used for flood and riverbank erosion control, reads a press release. 

DIRD Felt Ltd is a sister concern of DIRD Group, a global conglomerate of garment, textile, engineering, software and agriculture companies. 

DIRD Felt Ltd (ISO Certified) manufactures both polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) non-woven geotextiles. It serves both the domestic and international market with a daily production capacity of 85 tonnes of non-woven geotextile fabric and a stitching capacity of 130,000 geo-bags per day. 

DFL is the largest non-woven geotextile manufacturer and exporter in Bangladesh. DIRD Group introduced the use of geosynthetics in Bangladesh back in 1989 and was instrumental in the nationwide acceptance of this technology. 

Managing Director of DIRD Group, Nabeel Ud Daulah and Md Ruhul Amin, project director, PMO-FRERMIP, Water Development Board signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

