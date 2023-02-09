Diplomatic Network Initiative of Media Freedom Coalition launched in Bangladesh   

Corporates

Press Release
09 February, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

Diplomatic Network Initiative of Media Freedom Coalition launched in Bangladesh   

Press Release
09 February, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 05:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Diplomats from member countries of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) met on Thursday (9 February) in Dhaka, Bangladesh to discuss issues related to media freedom.

US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Helen LaFave thanked the attending representatives for launching the MFC's Diplomatic Network Initiative and for their support of press freedom, said a press release.

Civil society members and journalists attended the launch and described their work related to the subject. The attendees discussed the current media landscape and developments related to media freedom in Bangladesh, including the censoring of online news portals and recent cases of harassment and intimidation of journalists. 

According to the media release, the MFC is committed to discussing these issues with the media, civil society, government, and other stakeholders to support media freedom in Bangladesh.   

The Media Freedom Coalition is a cross-regional partnership of countries working together to advocate for media freedom, both online and offline. The MFC advocates for the safety of journalists and media workers, and holds to account those who harm journalists and severely restrict them from doing their job.    

The Diplomatic Network Initiative is composed of members from around the world. The diplomatic missions of MFC member states are able to closely monitor the media freedom situation in the countries where they are based and take a range of collective actions to protect and advance media freedom.   

The MFC was established in July 2019 at the Global Conference for Media Freedom and now comprises over 50 member states from six continents.    

The MFC member countries in attendance included Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.  

media freedom / Media Freedom Coalition / Diplomat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

6h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

10h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

9h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

2h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

7h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

8h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times