Diplomacy in Action: Uniting youth for change at Bangabandhu MUN, Session II

House of Youth Dialogue, a youth-based charity organisation, facilitated Bangabandhu Model United Nations Session II on August 3rd, 4th, and 5th, 2023, following the extraordinary success of Bangabandhu MUN Session I in 2022.

This edition expands upon the accomplishments of its predecessor by concentrating on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Bangabandhu Model United Nations (Bangabandhu MUN) is a conference that challenges the status quo. In addition, it provides a fresh viewpoint on the spirit of global unity and international politics. Unlike traditional Model United Nations conferences, Bangabandhu MUN II has placed a particular emphasis on the historical aspects of our great liberation conflict of 1971. This conference accorded equal weight to both domestic and international stability, recognizing the numerous humanitarian issues occurring at the present time and the interdependence of these factors for the maintenance of lasting global peace.

Bangabandhu MUN Session II seeks to actively contribute to global efforts to create a sustainable future by focusing discussions on the SDGs. Participants will investigate innovative

and practical solutions to urgent issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and other rising concerns in accordance with the UN's vision for 2030.

Bangabandhu MUN provides a platform for aspiring diplomats and young leaders to hone their negotiation skills by participating in active discussions related to their respective committee's agenda, implementing diplomacy by fortifying their position and upholding their country's foreign and domestic policy. By researching solutions to existing crises, students can improve their problem-solving abilities. By engaging in diplomatic simulations and thought-provoking debates, participants will increase their knowledge of global affairs and foster a sense of global unity and cooperation.

There were three committees in this edition of Bangabandhu MUN: the United Nations Historical Security Council (UNHSC), the Special Political and Decolonization (SPECPOL), and the Disarmament and International Security (DISEC) committee. The Executive Board (EB) members of each of these committees include a large number of well-respected and distinguished trainers/judges. The art of diplomacy is taught to delegates through multiple interactive sessions led by EB members.

The Secretariat Board of Bangabandhu Model United Nations Session II, led by the esteemed Secretary General Mohammed Raihan Uddin, has extended its deepest gratitude and appreciation to all the personnel involved in the conference and wishes them success in their future endeavors. He stated, "Young minds can solve the problems of our living world in a way that is more sustainable." Also stated that the entire team is exclusively committed to providing the most modest hospitality and meeting any needs. Mr. Raihan is serving his second term as the President of the House of Youth Dialogue. In addition, he encouraged everyone to participate in HYD's future activities by extending a warm invitation to all those interested in global affairs, sustainable development, and making a positive impact on the world to join the lively dialogue that defines our collective future. He also stated that we can work towards a better, more inclusive world that upholds the values of unity, understanding, and progress through collective effort.