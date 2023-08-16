Diplomacy in Action: Uniting youth for change at Bangabandhu MUN, Session II

Corporates

Press Release
16 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 05:42 pm

Related News

Diplomacy in Action: Uniting youth for change at Bangabandhu MUN, Session II

Press Release
16 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 05:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

House of Youth Dialogue, a youth-based charity organisation, facilitated Bangabandhu Model United Nations Session II on August 3rd, 4th, and 5th, 2023, following the extraordinary success of Bangabandhu MUN Session I in 2022. 

This edition expands upon the accomplishments of its predecessor by concentrating on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Bangabandhu Model United Nations (Bangabandhu MUN) is a conference that challenges the status quo. In addition, it provides a fresh viewpoint on the spirit of global unity and international politics. Unlike traditional Model United Nations conferences, Bangabandhu MUN II has placed a particular emphasis on the historical aspects of our great liberation conflict of 1971. This conference accorded equal weight to both domestic and international stability, recognizing the numerous humanitarian issues occurring at the present time and the interdependence of these factors for the maintenance of lasting global peace.

Bangabandhu MUN Session II seeks to actively contribute to global efforts to create a sustainable future by focusing discussions on the SDGs. Participants will investigate innovative

and practical solutions to urgent issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and other rising concerns in accordance with the UN's vision for 2030.

Bangabandhu MUN provides a platform for aspiring diplomats and young leaders to hone their negotiation skills by participating in active discussions related to their respective committee's agenda, implementing diplomacy by fortifying their position and upholding their country's foreign and domestic policy. By researching solutions to existing crises, students can improve their problem-solving abilities. By engaging in diplomatic simulations and thought-provoking debates, participants will increase their knowledge of global affairs and foster a sense of global unity and cooperation.

There were three committees in this edition of Bangabandhu MUN: the United Nations Historical Security Council (UNHSC), the Special Political and Decolonization (SPECPOL), and the Disarmament and International Security (DISEC) committee. The Executive Board (EB) members of each of these committees include a large number of well-respected and distinguished trainers/judges. The art of diplomacy is taught to delegates through multiple interactive sessions led by EB members.

The Secretariat Board of Bangabandhu Model United Nations Session II, led by the esteemed Secretary General Mohammed Raihan Uddin, has extended its deepest gratitude and appreciation to all the personnel involved in the conference and wishes them success in their future endeavors. He stated, "Young minds can solve the problems of our living world in a way that is more sustainable." Also stated that the entire team is exclusively committed to providing the most modest hospitality and meeting any needs. Mr. Raihan is serving his second term as the President of the House of Youth Dialogue. In addition, he encouraged everyone to participate in HYD's future activities by extending a warm invitation to all those interested in global affairs, sustainable development, and making a positive impact on the world to join the lively dialogue that defines our collective future. He also stated that we can work towards a better, more inclusive world that upholds the values of unity, understanding, and progress through collective effort.

 

 

 

 

 

 

MUN / youth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

2h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

1h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Now | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years