DIMFF-2024 unveils Stellar Jury Lineup

The 10th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF-2024) will be held at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on the 2 and 3 March.

This time, filmmakers from 35 countries have participated in the film submission process and six distinguished juries have judged those. This year DIMFF will be celebrating its one decade of mobile filmmaking, reads a press release.



The festival will screen films in five categories this year, including 'Open Doors Film', 'Short Film', 'Vertical Film', 'One Minute Film', and 'Mojo Stories'. A total of 176 films were submitted; of which 64 will be screened.

The jury board of DIMFF's 10th edition consists of two groups. 'Short Film' and 'One Minute' category films will be reviewed by noted Iranian actor and writer Arshia Zeinali. He will be accompanied by National Film Award winner music director Maqsud Jamil Mintoo, and acclaimed director Masud Hasan Ujjal from Bangladesh. On the other hand, renowned British writer, producer, and founder of 'Purple Field Production' Elspeth Waldie and renowned actor and director Gazi Rakayet from Bangladesh will judge the 'Open Doors' and 'Vertical' categorized films. DIMFF is pleased to announce that the selection of the finalists has been completed.

Gazi Rakayet expressed his excitement about being the Jury Chair of this year's festival, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be the Jury Chair for this year's Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival. The enthusiasm is palpable, and I'm honored to contribute. Looking back, the films showcased last year were truly amazing, setting the bar high for this year's cinematic excellence!" Elspeth Waldie conveyed her appreciation, commending the remarkable approaches to filmmaking via mobile devices and the creative thinking of the filmmakers.

Masud Hasan Ujjal said, "The caliber of films was remarkable, making the selection of the finalists a challenging task."

While Maqsud Jamil Mintoo and Arshia Zeinali expressed their enjoyment in viewing films and acknowledged the diligent efforts of the filmmakers, extending heartfelt wishes to the creative minds.

