Dilwar H Choudhury re-elected Board Audit Committee chairman of Bank Asia

08 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Dilwar H Choudhury re-elected Board Audit Committee chairman of Bank Asia

Dilwar H Choudhury has been re-elected as the chairman of Board Audit Committee of Bank Asia Limited at the board of directors' meeting held recently.

Dilwar H Choudhury is a career banker with 35 years of work experience in eight different countries which is spread over a multicultural arena in Asia, Africa and Europe, reads a press release. 

In the last lag of his career, he was the managing director (CC) of City Bank Limited. His most significant career exposure transpired while managing and operating three full-fledged banking operations as chief executive officer in Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh. He was also a banking consultant for KPMG, Dhaka during 2004-2005. 

Currently, Choudhury pursues a freelance career in merger & acquisition (M&A), organisational development and credit portfolio audit of banks.

