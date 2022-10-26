Dilip Das Gupta joins Commercial Bank of Ceylon

Dilip Das Gupta, a veteran banker whose career spans for over 59 years, has joined the Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Sri Lanka operations as a credit specialist for CBC Colombo and Maldives operations recently.

Prior to his appointment in the post, Gupta served Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC Bangladesh operations since its inception in Bangladesh in 2003, reads a press release.

Dilip Das Gupta retired from his post of senior general manger earlier this year.

Das Gupta is widely-revered for his contributions to the development of the industry. He started his career in 1963 with the United Bank Limited. In 1983 he joined Baque Indosuez and continued his service when Credit Agricole Indosuez, Bangladesh operations was bought over by Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC in 2003. Das Gupta was made a Knight of the National Order of Merit, France's highest civilian honor, for his outstanding contributions in the field of international banking. He has numerous other achievements and accolades in his illustrious career.

