Dignitaries call for donating books for underprivileged children

Prominent writer and Managing Director of City Bank Mashrur Arefin and noted actor Iresh Zaker have urged everyone to be part of the book collection initiative of bKash through donating books for underprivileged children.

Like previous years, books will be given to various libraries including underprivileged children's schools, primary schools under the book collection initiative of bKash on the occasion of Book Fair, according to a press release.

bKash has been collecting books from visitors, writers and readers at Ekushey Book Fair, books donated by customers at bKash customer care centres and super shops across the country.

bKash also donates books from its own fund. The books will be distributed through the voluntary organisation Obhizatrik Foundation.

As part of this, City Bank Managing Director and writer Mashrur Arefin made the call while donating books at the bKash's book donation booth on Sunday.

Earlier, popular actor Iresh Zaker, actress Aupee Karim, and founder of the Obhizatrik Foundation Ahmed Imtiaz Jami made the same call while handing over books to underprivileged children at the fair.

In the last two years, bKash has distributed 22,650 books on the occasion of the book fair. To make this year's book distribution successful again, bKash has set up five special booths at the fair premises.

In addition, booths have been set up at bKash's customer care centres and superstores like Agora and Meena Bazar. Interested ones can come to the booth and donate all kinds of new and old books.

This year, bKash is the sponsor of Amar Ekushey Book Fair.

Besides, like last few years, customers are getting a maximum cashback of Tk150 up to 10% upon purchasing books through bKash payment.

Every day, 10 customers who are making the highest amount of bKash payments are getting rewards from Tk200 to Tk1,000.

bKash has also arranged clean water for the visitors of the fair, the opportunity to visit the fair in a wheelchair for those who need it, puppet shows for the children along with seating arrangements.