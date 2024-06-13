Digital services MoU initiated between Mutual Trust Bank PLC and D Money Bangladesh Limited

Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) is pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership with D Money Bangladesh Ltd. for a range of digital services.

The inauguration ceremony, held at MTB Centre, the Bank's Corporate Head Office in Gulshan 1, Dhaka, was attended by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB, and Mohammad Arif Hossain, Managing Director & CEO of D Money Bangladesh Ltd.

Notable attendees from MTB included Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director & GCRO; Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Additional Managing Director and CBO; and Khalid Hossin, Head of MTB Digital Banking Division. Representing D Money Bangladesh Ltd. were Mahbubul Islam Rony, Chief Technology Officer; Sijraj Siddiquey (Shakil), Chief Business Officer; along with other official