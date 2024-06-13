Digital services MoU initiated between Mutual Trust Bank PLC and D Money Bangladesh Limited

Corporates

Press Release
13 June, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 02:50 pm

Related News

Digital services MoU initiated between Mutual Trust Bank PLC and D Money Bangladesh Limited

Press Release
13 June, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 02:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) is pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership with D Money Bangladesh Ltd. for a range of digital services.

The inauguration ceremony, held at MTB Centre, the Bank's Corporate Head Office in Gulshan 1, Dhaka, was attended by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB, and Mohammad Arif Hossain, Managing Director & CEO of D Money Bangladesh Ltd.

Notable attendees from MTB included Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director & GCRO; Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Additional Managing Director and CBO; and Khalid Hossin, Head of MTB Digital Banking Division. Representing D Money Bangladesh Ltd. were Mahbubul Islam Rony, Chief Technology Officer; Sijraj Siddiquey (Shakil), Chief Business Officer; along with other official

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

MTB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

4h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

14h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

54m | Videos
The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

4h | Videos
Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

16h | Videos
Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

5h | Videos