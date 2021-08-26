Digital Media Bangladesh 2021 to be held this September

Mediaspace.global, a global professional platform for people working in the media, tech, and marketing space, is organising Digital Media Bangladesh 2021 in partnership with The Business Standard and IAA Bangladesh (International Advertising Association) - the most influential Marcom network, headquartered in New York.

The summit will consist of keynote sessions and panel discussions from esteemed professionals working in the field of media, and advertising. On top of the expert speakers' lineup, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with other attendees and speakers throughout a networking session.

The event will take place virtually, on the 9 September.

With an eminent speaker line-up from leaders in Bangladesh and other countries, anyone from all over the world can join the event. The challenges and opportunities of Bangladeshi media and marketing trends with a special focus on newsrooms, data and marketing trends, and innovation will be discussed throughout the virtual event.

"Our industry has to get used not only to the constant transformation but to the new pace of innovation. As the Global Compass, the International Advertising Association has been advocating for more analytics, greater knowledge sharing, and collaboration amongst all sectors to ensure a sustainable yet responsible environment for brands and creativity to thrive in," mentioned Dagmara Szulce, the Managing Director of IAA Global.

"Physical business networking systems are disrupted. The pandemic has accelerated challenges for the media and advertising industry globally. But challenges bring opportunities, as well. As the founder of Mediaspace. global, the new professional social platform for professionals in media, marketing, tech, and policymaking, I'm thrilled to begin a collaboration with The Business Standard and the International Advertising Association in Bangladesh," stated Kinga Incze, the Founder of Mediaspace.global.

"If the present is any reference for the future, one can tell that the marketing community is in for a massive, sharp, and uncertain ride. The only way the industry can thrive is through blending innovation, Digital with the universal human thirst for storytelling," said Shariful Islam, President, IAA Bangladesh Chapter, and also the Founder, and Managing Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum.

To encourage the brightest minds to participate in the event, Mediaspace.global is offering the tickets for the conference at no cost. Anyone can sign-up for Mediaspace.global and get their complimentary tickets.