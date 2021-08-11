Digital Hospital provides healthcare for the underprivileged

Digital Healthcare Solutions has partnered with USAID's MaMoni Maternal and Newborn Care Strengthening Project: Emergency Response to COVID-19 Pandemic to strengthen its health system response to community transmission of COVID-19, minimize health risks to individuals, and avoid adverse health outcomes.

Working with the government, the project is implemented by Save the Children in association with factories under BGMEA and BEPZA.

After being launched on February 1, The initiative has reached over 140,000 RMG workers and 10,000 slum dwellers with the free Surokkhito package. Patients have received nearly BDT 639,000 as financial aid through the Free Health Cashback offers under this package.

A 43 day-long health camp with MBBS doctors was organized at apparel factories and slums, allowing patients, mostly women, to directly speak with doctors. 149,000 masks were also distributed to slum dwellers & RMG workers.

Specialized doctors of Skin diseases, Mental health, Female and Child health provided consultation to the RMG workers and their families free of cost.

The most common concerns were Dermatology and Gynaecology related issues since underprivileged people often ignore these types of problems.

The vulnerable population like RMG workers or slum dwellers can now access healthcare services that can be availed easily via phone calls or an app that can greatly aid them.

Andrew Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of DH, "From the sudden rises in the infection rates this year, we can assume, COVID-19 is here to stay for some more time. Therefore, access to remote healthcare services can be a pioneer in helping the government control the transmission of COVID and manage the existing caseload."

"The corona pandemic has had a detrimental influence on women's health in hard-to-reach regions, particularly among RMG factory employees," said Dr Umme Salma Jahan Meena, chief of party of MaMoni project.

"By introducing micro health schemes and online doctors' consultation services, we hope to make healthcare services accessible and affordable for all," Dr Salma added.