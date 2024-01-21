Digital entrepreneurs are soldiers of smart Bangladesh, says G S M Zafar Ullah

21 January, 2024, 01:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Digital entrepreneurs have been hailed as the soldiers of Smart Bangladesh by G S M Zafar Ullah, Managing Director (Grade-1) of the Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority. 

In a keynote speech delivered on Saturday (20 January) at the ICT Tower in Agargaon, Zafarullah emphasised the central role of young entrepreneurs in shaping a Smart Bangladesh, reads a press release.

He said, "The readiness to create opportunities tailored to the aspirations of young entrepreneurs, acknowledging them as the main architects of a digitally advanced nation."

"The Digital Entrepreneur and Innovation Ecosystem Development Project (DID) under the Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority, offers comprehensive support to domestic startups. This includes staged pre-seed and seed funding, company formation, IP registration, mentoring, and marketing support, aiming to elevate them to the international market," he added.

The inauguration of two cohorts of the "Smart Bangladesh Accelerator" program was the highlight of the event.

This initiative, under the DID project, focuses on developing suitable ideas for a smarter Bangladesh.

It aims to support three thousand startups in incubation and aid the growth of a thousand startup companies through an accelerator program, nurturing potential billion-dollar enterprises.

In his welcome speech, ANM Safiqul Islam, the Innovation and Commercialisation Specialist of the DID project, spoke about nurturing ideas conducive to Smart Bangladesh. One of the newly initiated cohorts is dedicated to women-led startups.

AKM Fazlul Haque, presiding over the event, highlighted the smoother path to becoming digital entrepreneurs due to easy internet access. He noted the High-Tech Park Authority's infrastructure and various facilities across the country are instrumental in fostering successful startups.

The event concluded with an introduction to the Smart Bangladesh Accelerator program's curriculum, learning portal, and support team by coordinator Md Arifur Rahman.
 

