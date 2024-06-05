Digital capacity building training for municipality officials held

The training focused on digital marketing, emphasizing the significance of effective branding and communication strategies, along with content development. The concluding day of the program encompassed various notable activities such as a recap session, trainee testimonials, and a certificate distribution ceremony. The training underscored the crucial role of digital literacy in progressing municipal governance and enhancing service delivery.

During the ceremony, Mr. Dewan Kamal Ahmed, President of MAB and Mayor of Nilphamari Municipality, expressed "We are committed to creating a digitally empowered municipal network that drives sustainable local development. The dedication of our municipal professionals to embrace digital tools will pave the way for smarter governance and enhanced service delivery."

Mr. Markus Ehmann, Team Leader of PRABRIDDHI – Local Economic Development (LED) project stated, "Digital literacy is the cornerstone of strengthening municipal institutions and driving local economic growth. By empowering municipal professionals with essential digital skills, we are building a more resilient and competitive local economy".

Mr. Md Khalid Hossain, Secretary General of MAB and Mayor of Madaripur Municipality, highlighted, "This project has successfully connected municipalities and enhanced their digital capabilities. The skills and knowledge gained through this training will significantly improve municipal services and foster local development."

Mr. Parimal Kumar Dev, CEO of MAB, delivered remarks highlighting the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in the digital age. He emphasized how staying updated with digital trends is crucial for municipalities to provide efficient services and keep pace with technological advancements.

Md. Nurullah, Advisor of MAB and former Chief Engineer, Dhaka South City Corporation spoke on the collaborative efforts required to implement digital initiatives successfully. He stressed the need for coordinated actions among municipalities, stakeholders, and partners to achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation.

This collaborative effort by MAB and the PRABRIDDHI-Local Economic Development (LED) project aims to inspire municipalities to embrace digital tools and foster sustainable growth. By equipping municipal professionals with essential digital skills, the project seeks to establish a robust, digitally empowered municipal network across Bangladesh, paving the way for smarter governance and enhanced service delivery. The PRABRIDDHI project, co-implemented by the LGD and Swisscontact, is currently being implemented in seven municipalities: Bogura, Jashore, Shibganj, Bhairab, Dinajpur, Kushtia, and Cox's Bazar.