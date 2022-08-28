Digicon Technologies to operate state of the art Call Center services for Sonali Bank

Corporates

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 11:39 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Digicon Technologies Limited will implement and operate state-of-the-art call center services for Sonali Bank Limited, the largest state-owned bank in the country.

In that connection an agreement signing ceremony was held on 22 August between Sonali Bank Limited, Digicon Technologies Limited and Earth Next Technologies Limited (JV) at Sonali Bank head office, said a press release. 

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan was present as the chief guest at the signing ceremony.

Niranjan Chandra Debnath, deputy managing director of Sonali Bank Limited, Wahidur Rahman Sharif, managing director of Digicon Technologies Limited and Sadi Abdullah, chief executive officer of Earth Next Technologies Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

"Digicon is delighted to be associated with Sonali Bank & want to ensure best in class service delivery to the consumers of the largest bank in public sector," Digicon Technologies Managing Director Wahidur Rahman. 

 Under this agreement, a centralised communication system will be created, enabling around-the-clock service delivery via telephone, mobile phone, sms, email and other digital channels.

Among others, Digicon Technologies Limited Chief Business Officer Gourab Krishna Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Anwar Hossain FCMA and Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Murshedul Kabir, Md Mujibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md Kamruzzaman Khan, Chief Financial Officer, Subhash Chandra Das FCMA, FCA , Deputy General Manager, Md Zahirul Islam (Project Director), Deputy General Manager, Md Majibur Rahman, , Govt. Accounts & Services Division, Senior Engineer (IT), Md Mizanur Rahman, Govt. Accounts & Services Division were present along with other senior officials of all three organisations.

 

