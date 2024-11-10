Dialogue to Strengthen Government-NGO Collaboration in Chattogram

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB), hosted a high-level dialogue today under the "Institutional Strengthening for Promoting Accelerated Transformation (ISPAT)" project.

Held at a hotel in Chattogram on November 10, 2024, the event convened NGO representatives, government officials, and local administration leaders to discuss challenges and solutions for optimising NGO services in Bangladesh.

Md Saidur Rahman, Director General of NGOAB, chaired the dialogue and engaged directly with NGO representatives. "We will listen to you all. This is a wonderful platform to rethink our service provisions, ensuring they are simple, pro-people, and supportive of NGO efforts," he said.

Speaking at the dialogue, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) & Additional Secretary, emphasised the crucial role of NGOs in Bangladesh's development journey. He said, "This dialogue is important to mitigate these gaps between service providers and recipients."

Md Tofayel Islam, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram, underscored the need for professionalism and data-driven approaches in serving the people. He remarked, "Arranging this coordination and discussion event among stakeholders, especially at the field level, is commendable. I am happy to be a part of this process."

The ISPAT project, launched in January 2024, aims to strengthen NGOAB's capacity by streamlining service delivery through digitalisation, policy reforms, and enhanced collaboration with NGOs. This initiative is expected to bolster NGO operations, enabling them to better contribute toward achieving Bangladesh's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.